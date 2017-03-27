BRIEF-EFG Hermes FY profit rises

March 27 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings

* FY consol net profit EGP 1.50 billion versus EGP 648.9 million year ago

* Board proposes cash dividend of EGP 2.75 per share for year 2016

* Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 2.7 billion on consol result

* FY standalone net profit EGP 2.02 billion versus net loss EGP 31.7 million year ago

* Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 693 million on standalone result Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon: Source: (bit.ly/2nYVlD0) Further company coverage: