3 months ago
BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 10, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Egain reports GAAP loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Egain Corp

* Egain reports new saas bookings growth of 88% and backlog growth of 43% year over year in Q3 2017

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Egain Corp - Total revenue for fiscal 2017 Q3 was $13.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in same quarter a year ago.

* Egain Corp - Total backlog (non-gaap) was $53.5 million at end of fiscal Q3, up 43% year over year

* Egain Corp - Total annual contract value (ACV) (non-GAAP) was $44.8 million at end of Q3, up 7% on a constant currency basis with prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

