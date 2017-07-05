BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 Egalet Corp:
* Egalet announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants
* Egalet Corp - intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering
Egalet Corp says anticipates using net proceeds from offering, to support its commercial sales and marketing efforts with respect to ARYMO
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.