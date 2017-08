May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptians Abroad For Investment And Development Co:

* Q1 consol net profit EGP 14 million versus EGP 3.7 million year ago

* Q1 consol revenue EGP 32.3 million versus EGP 15.2 million year ago

* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 13.2 million versus EGP 3.1 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2qieZKq) Further company coverage: