MOVES-ABN hires Crosbie for SSA DCM
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.
July 5 Commercial International Bank Egypt
* Updates on partial stake sale in CI Capital Holding, transfers 9.99 percent of CI Capital Holding shares for EGP 101.4 million
* To retain minority stake of 13.46 percent of CI Capital for time being Source: (bit.ly/2spoi9F) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.