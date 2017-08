March 21 (Reuters) - Delta Co for Construction and Rebuilding:

* FY net profit EGP 5.7 million versus EGP 11.5 million year ago

* EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 2.8 million on results

* FY revenue EGP 160.8 million vs EGP 300.9 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2n8s1Im) Further company coverage: )