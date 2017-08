June 5 (Reuters) - Dice Sport and Casual Wear:

* FY consol net loss EGP 137.6 million versus profit of EGP 54.8 million year ago

* FY consol net sales EGP 721.7 million versus EGP 588.9 million year ago

* Says had FY FX loss of EGP 211.7 million Source: (bit.ly/2rIS37W) Further company coverage: )