March 7 (Reuters) - El Shams Pyramids Co for Hotels and Touristic Projects:

* FY net loss $4.7 million versus net loss of $4.2 million year ago

* FY sales $2.5 million versus $635,529 year ago

* EGP floatation had a negative impact of $1.8 million on FY results