May 11 (Reuters) - GB Auto:

* Q1 total revenue EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.93 billion year ago

* Q1 gross profit EGP 500 million versus EGP 442.4 million year ago

* Q1 net loss EGP 154.5 million versus profit of EGP 28.6 million year ago

* Revenues from motorcycles and three-wheelers division in Egypt fell 10.4pct y-o-y in Q1 to EGP 380.5 million Source:(bit.ly/2pBkZd7)