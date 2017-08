March 27 (Reuters) - GB AUTO:

* Q4 Net loss EGP 1.06 billion vs net profit of EGP 28.1 million year ago

* Q4 Revenue EGP 4.11 billion vs EGP 2.69 billion year ago

* Egyptian pound floatation resulted in foreign exchange losses of EGP 1.0 billion in Q4 which led to net loss of EGP 1.06 billion in Q4 Source: (bit.ly/2nYaDrA) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff)