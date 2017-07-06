BRIEF-Celsion Corp agreed to sell about 2.435 million shares of common stock
* Celsion Corporation announces $5 million registered direct offering
July 6 Glaxosmithkline:
* Q1 standalone net loss after tax EGP 45.6 million versus loss of EGP 69 million year ago
* Q1 standalone revenue EGP 312.9 million versus EGP 271.3 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2tktG0J) Further company coverage: )
* Celsion Corporation announces $5 million registered direct offering
LJUBLJANA, July 6 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said it was in talks to buy a small Chinese pharmaceutical company as it announced a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday.