Feb 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's Global Telecom Holding Sae

* Q4 net profit attributable to shareholders $7 million versus loss $12 million year ago

* Q4 total revenue $768 million versus $710 million year ago

* In Algeria, still facing pressure on results due to customer churn and ARPU erosion Source: (bit.ly/2lKV1oW ) Further company coverage: