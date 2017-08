BRIEF-Egypt's Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment FY consol profit falls

March 12 (Reuters) - Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co:

* FY consol net profit EGP 25.3 million versus EGP 27.4 million year ago

* FY consol revenue EGP 84.5 million versus EGP 87.1 million year ago

* FY standalone net profit EGP 28.4 million versus EGP 24.6 million year ago

* FY standalone reveneue EGP 74.3 million versus EGP 80.4 million year ago

* EGP floatation had a positive impact of EGP 15.3 million on FY results Source: (bit.ly/2my5Ucz) Source: (bit.ly/2nhQVDH) Further company coverage: )