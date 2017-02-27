BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Osool Esb Securities Brokerage Co :
* FY net profit after tax EGP 1.2 million versus EGP 1.3 million year ago
* FY revenue EGP 22 million versus EGP 18.1 million year ago
* EGP floatation contributes EGP 799,284 to FY profit Source: (bit.ly/2lLUIsq) Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scandinavian banks are funding industrial developments responsible for deforestation and violence in the rainforests of Borneo, despite commitments to respect the rights of indigenous forest-dwellers, a campaign group said on Tuesday.