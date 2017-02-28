BRIEF-Star Comgistic Capital appoints Ted Chen as new chairman
* Says it appoints Ted Chen as new chairman of the board, effective March 7
Feb 28 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products:
* Raises forecast for 2017-2018 net profit before tax to EGP 29.6 million from EGP 21.8 million announced earlier Source: (bit.ly/2mFgDRg) Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Ted Chen as new chairman of the board, effective March 7
* Husqvarna Group to acquire HTC, strengthening its position in surface preparation
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016