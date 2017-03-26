BRIEF-Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's chairman retires
* Says Chairman Ji Xiaohui resigns as he has reached retirement age
March 26 Suez Canal Bank Sae
* FY net profit EGP 209.7 million
* EGP floatation had negative impact of EGP 100.2 million fy results
* FY net interest income EGP 808.2 million versus EGP 576.6 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2o5jzbk) Further company coverage:
* Says controlling shareholder's 211.7 million shares in the company have been frozen by Guangdong high court until April 9, 2020