May 11 (Reuters) - Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co :

* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 288.5 million versus EGP 207.8 million year ago

* Q1 consol revenue EGP 1.29 billion versus EGP 1.21 billion year ago

* Q1 sales of all projects reached EGP 4.28 billion