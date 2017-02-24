Feb 24 Ehealth Inc
* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.79
* Q4 revenue fell 13 percent to $43.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.91
* Ehealth Inc - sees fytotal revenue is expected to be in
range of $165 million to $175 million
* Expect to report significant ebitda loss this year as
reflected in 2017 guidance
* Ehealth Inc - says FY non-GAAP net loss per share is
expected to be in range of $1.49 to $1.59 per share
* Ehealth - plans to return to break-even in 2018, generate
low double digit margins in 2019 and 20%+ margins in 2020 and
thereafter - all on adjusted EBITDA basis
