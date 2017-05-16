FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 16, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - EI Group Plc

* Interim results

* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017

* H1 underlying EBITDA of £140 million (H1 2016: £142 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals

* H1 underlying profit before tax of £57 million (H1 2016: £57 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in EBITDA

* H1 statutory profit after tax reduced to £10 million (H1 2016: £33 million)

* Continued momentum with like-for-like net income up 1.6% (H1 2016: up 1.8%) and growth delivered across all geographic regions

* Initial phases of implementation of new pubs code progressing in line with expectations

* H1 like-for-like net income up 1.1% (H1 2016: 6.3%), with future like-for-like net income growth expected to normalise in line with inflation

* H1 total capital investment of £35 million (H1 2016: £30 million)

* Trading in first six weeks of second half of year has been strong, assisted by timing of easter holiday period

* We expect our trading performance to reflect more challenging comparatives in June and july as we benefited from uefa euro football championship last year

* We are mindful of potential for continuing economic uncertainty over coming months

* Remain vigilant regarding possible headwinds from pubs code depending upon its interpretation and application.

* We are confident that we will continue to deliver positive like-for-like net income growth in our leased, tenanted and commercial estates for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.