July 25 (Reuters) - EI TOWERS SPA:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES EUR 131.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 125.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 28.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS THAT FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN THE GUIDANCE DISCLOSED TO THE MARKET