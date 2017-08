April 21 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group NV:

* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping

* European Investment Bank and ABN Amro sign an agreement to support investments for greening european shipping fleet Source text: abn.com/2pKqyu3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)