3 months ago
BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma Q1 loss per share $1.34
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Eiger BioPharma Q1 loss per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.34

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals - as of march 31, 2017, co had cash, cash equivalents and short term marketable securities of $49.0 million

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - research and development expenses for q1 of 2017 were $7.4 million compared to $4.8 million for q1 of 2016

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - expenses on track; cash runway extends through mid-2018

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals inc - fda meeting planned in q4 for lonafarnib hdv program, sees interim data from limt hdv study in q4 at aasld Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

