April 3 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc:

* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017

* EJF Capital LLC - believe that shares of on Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued and are an "attractive investment"

* EJF Capital LLC - have engaged in discussions with management and other shareholders of on Deck Capital Inc