BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings to offer for subscription up to 100 million placing shares
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares
June 19 EKINOPS SA:
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION
* NEW MODALITIES OF FINANCING OF THE RECONCILIATION WITH ONEACCESS
* RECONCILIATION OPERATION COULD BE CARRIED OUT DURING Q3 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sPxJCR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017