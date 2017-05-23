FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Holdings to reduce workforce by about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso bionics announces cost reductions to lower operating expenses

* Ekso Bionics Holdings - plans to streamline its operations and reduce its workforce by approximately 25% to lower operating expenses &reduce cash burn

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc says company estimates these cutbacks will result in a 25% reduction in monthly operating expense

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc says one-time cash severance and related expenses are estimated at $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

