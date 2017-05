April 28 Ekspress Grupp AS:

* Consolidated revenue of Q1 grew 2 percent to EUR 14.7 million ($15.97 million)

* Q1 net profit increased 31 percent to EUR 410,000

* Q1 EBITDA remained unchanged at EUR 1.2 million

* In next quarter expect media segment revenue and EBITDA to grow 3-4 percent, supported by acquisitions made in 2016