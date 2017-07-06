July 6 El Al Israel Airlines Ltd
* El Al announced the acquisition of Israir
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for
acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its
subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - After completion of
transaction, Israir will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Sun
D'Or
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - IDB Tourism will transfer to
Sun D'Or 100% of Israir shares in return for allotment of 25% of
Sun D'Or shares
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - transaction shall include
injection of cash equal to Israir's equity as of closing date
and, will not exceed USD 24 million
