BRIEF-El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives

April 10 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives

* El Pollo Loco Holdings - program applies to new and existing franchisees with multi-unit development agreements in markets outside California, Nevada

* El Pollo Loco-qualified franchisees with multi-unit development agreements in new markets through March 31, 2018 may be eligible for financial incentives

* Financial incentives include reduced initial franchise fee of $30,000 for first restaurant

* Financial incentives also include further reduced initial franchise fee of $20,000 for each subsequent restaurant

* Financial incentives include reduced royalty fees for first 3 years