FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco announces new development incentives

* El Pollo Loco Holdings - program applies to new and existing franchisees with multi-unit development agreements in markets outside California, Nevada

* El Pollo Loco-qualified franchisees with multi-unit development agreements in new markets through March 31, 2018 may be eligible for financial incentives

* Financial incentives include reduced initial franchise fee of $30,000 for first restaurant

* Financial incentives also include further reduced initial franchise fee of $20,000 for each subsequent restaurant

* Financial incentives include reduced royalty fees for first 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.