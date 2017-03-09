BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging Ltd announces an extension to the debt of Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd maturity date
* New maturity date of all Elbit Medical’s debt to the company shall be October 1, 2018- SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2mLZDwC Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates