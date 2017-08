Aug 15 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd -

* Elbit Systems reports second quarter of 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.46

* Q2 revenue $818.3 million versus $804.5 million

* Backlog of orders for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 totaled $7,329 million, as compared to $6,818 million as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)