April 27 Eldorado Gold Corp-

* Eldorado reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eldorado Gold Corp qtrly gold production of 75,172 ounces, compared to 79,892 ounces from continuing operations

* Eldorado Gold Corp Q1 all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $791 per ounce versus $886 per ounce

* Eldorado Gold Corp - in 2017 eldorado expects to produce 365,000-400,000 ounces of gold

* Eldorado Gold Corp - construction at skouries continued on track for anticipated 2019 start-up

* Eldorado Gold Corp - george burns set to take on role of president & chief executive officer on april 28, 2017

* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 gold revenues of $90.5 million on sales of 74,068 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,222 per ounce

* Eldorado Gold - cash costs are forecasted at $485-535 per ounce, with all-in sustaining cash costs expected to range from $845-875 per ounce in 2017

* Says 2017 planned expenditures for mining development total $345 million

* Eldorado Gold Corp says q1 metal sales $111.9 million versus. $94.7 million

