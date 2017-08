May 4 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million

* Q1 revenue $200.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.7 million

* Eldorado Resorts Inc qtrly basic EPS $0.02