5 months ago
March 29, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts says on March 28, entered into amendment no. 1 to certain credit agreement, dated as of July 23, 2015 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc

* Eldorado Resorts Inc - on March 28, entered into amendment no. 1 to certain credit agreement, dated as of July 23, 2015 - SEC filing

* Eldorado Resorts Inc - Eagle II, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, issued $375 million aggregate principal amount of 6 pct senior notes due 2025

* Eldorado Resorts Inc - interest on notes will be paid every six months in arrears on April 1 and October 1, commencing October 1, 2017

* Eldorado Resorts - proceeds of offering initially will be placed in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including consummation of deal Source text: (bit.ly/2nMRvvW) Further company coverage:

