FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events

* Entered into a definitive agreement with Integra Gold Corp

* Has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Integra that it does not currently own

* Transaction will be carried out by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement

* Eldorado Gold - Maximum number of shares issuable by co under arrangement will be about 77 million

* Eldorado Gold - Maximum amount of cash payable by Eldorado under arrangement will be approximately C$129 million equal to 25% of total consideration.

* Total transaction value is approximately C$590 million, inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado.

* Eldorado - Integra shareholders will receive 0.24 Eldorado shares, C$1.21 in cash, both subject to pro ration, or 0.18188 of Eldorado share and C$0.30 in cash

* Eldorado Gold - Upon completion of transaction current Eldorado and Integra shareholders would hold approximately 90% and 10% of combined company

* Each of directors and senior officers of Integra have agreed to vote in favour of transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.