BRIEF-Allan International says FY consol net profit HK$72.9 mln
* Recommends a final dividend of HK10.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 March 2017
June 30Elec-Tech International Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received LED flip chip project subsidy of 125 million yuan from government
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25