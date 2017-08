April 7 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc:

* Epiris completes sale of treetops nurseries

* Electra private equity plc has received proceeds from sale of £94 million.

* This equates to a return of 6.5x cost and an irr of 59%.