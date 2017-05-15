FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra to receive 26 mln stg from sale of TechInsights to Oakley Capital
#Financials
May 15, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Electra to receive 26 mln stg from sale of TechInsights to Oakley Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris is pleased to announce that its portfolio company axio group ("axio") has agreed sale of techinsights to oakley capital

* Based on today's exchange rates, electra private equity plc ("electra") would receive proceeds from axio of £26 million

* Sale would increase total cash proceeds received by electra from its investment in axio to £455 million, equivalent to 5.0x original cost, and an irr of 76% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

