BRIEF-Melco Holdings buys back 118,100 shares for 389.7 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 118,100 shares for 389.7 million yen in total, from June 1 to June 30
July 3 Electrocomponents Plc:
* Trading update for its Q1 ended 30 June 2017
* Have made a strong start to year to march 2018, with an acceleration in revenue growth and improved profits
* Q1 underlying revenue growth accelerated to 13 pct with all regions seeing double-digit underlying revenue growth
* Constant currency revenue growth, not adjusted for trading days, closer to 10 pct
* Acceleration in Q1 revenue growth has been driven by an increase in growth in Europe and Asia
* Asia and Americas in particular, saw strong double-digit growth against a period of weak trading comparatives
* Also seeing higher variable and incentive costs associated with faster revenue growth
* Exceptional charge of around 4 mln stg in first half of year to march 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 30 Not very long ago, a 17 percent oil price fall would have sent emerging market stocks into a tailspin. But this year they are set for their best first half since 2014.