BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says SPD Bank as issuer entered into fifteenth wealth management agreement
July 6 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :
July 7 Electrolux
* Electrolux to acquire European kitchen hoods company Best
* Says Best had net sales in 2016 of eur 42 million (around sek 400 million) and 450 employees
* Says acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017
* Acquired company is part of Broan-NuTone, LLC, a North American manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing