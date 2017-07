July 27 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* Electronic Arts - Q1 earnings per share $2.06; Q1 total net revenue $1,449 million versus $1,271 million last year

* Electronic Arts - sees FY 2018 net revenue to be about $5.075 billion; sees FY 2018 diluted earnings per share to be about $3.57

* Electronic arts - sees Q2 net revenue to be about $955 million; sees Q2 loss per share to be about $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: