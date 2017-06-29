BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 29 Electrosteel Steels Ltd:
* Lenders initiated 'corporate insolvency resolution process' and filed documents with NCLT under insolvency and bankruptcy code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.