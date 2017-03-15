FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures
March 15, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Electrovaya Inc

* Electrovaya announces proposed private placement of convertible debentures

* Electrovaya Inc says to complete a non-brokered private placement of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures for gross proceeds of up to $25 million

* Electrovaya Inc - debentures will have a term to maturity of 36 months and bear interest at a rate of 9 pct per annum, payable semi-annually

* Electrovaya Inc - net proceeds of sale of debentures will be used for working capital to fulfill purchase orders, and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

