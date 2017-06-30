BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Electrovaya Inc
* Electrovaya announces settlement agreement with ontario securities commission
* Electrovaya inc says electrovaya will not face a financial penalty in relation to agreement
* Electrovaya inc - agreement resolves issues relating to company's continuous disclosure between December 2015 and September 2016
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.