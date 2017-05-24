FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition announces contribution to trust account
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Electrum Special Acquisition announces contribution to trust account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Electrum Special Acquisition Corp

* Electrum special acquisition corporation announces contribution to trust account

* Electrum special acquisition-amendment to extend date by which company has to consummate a business combination from june 10, 2017 to october 8, 2017

* Electrum-Its sponsor agreed to contribute as loan $0.025 for each public share that is not redeemed in connection with shareholder vote to approve extension

* Electrum special acquisition-contribution to increase pro rata portion of funds in trust after combination/liquidation from about $10.05per share to $10.15per share

* Electrum special acquisition corp - if extension is implemented, company's sponsor will make first contribution within seven days of june 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.