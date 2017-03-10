UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 10 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd:
* Substantial shareholder on 10 March 2017, has through disposed 6.8 million ordinary shares of HK$0.10 in share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
* Signed ten-year lease agreement with h&m to a total rental value of 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.5 million) Source text for Eikon: