BRIEF-Elekta Q3 core EBITA lags expectations

March 1 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab

* Q3 EBITA* amounted to sek 325 m (335) before items affecting comparability of sek -58 m (-91) and bad debt losses of sek -1 m (-72).

* Elekta ab Q3 gross order intake amounted to sek 3,653 m (2,616)

* Says our activities related to transformation program are progressing and delivering in line with defined targets for cost savings and margins

* Reuters poll: elekta q3 order intake was seen at 3,037 million sek, adjusted ebita at 443 million

* Says interest in our paradigm shifting mr-linac continues to grow. We already have agreements for 12 systems

* Says convinced will reach target of 75 orders before end of 2019 calendar year

* Elekta says have initiated additional measures for improved performance in the us

* Says transformation program is well under way and we do what we say by continuously improving our processes

* Elekta ab says we have a strong order backlog going into Q4 and compared with same period last year we plan to deliver substantially more from backlog

* Elekta ab says gross order intake in the North and South America region decreased 3 percent in the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)