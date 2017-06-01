BRIEF-Elekta Q4 core profit, order intake lags expectations

June 1 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab

* Elekta ab q4 - adjusted ebita* amounted to sek 779 m (785)

* Q4 gross order intake amounted to sek 4,366 m (5,238)

* Says board of directors propose a dividend of sek 1.00 (0.50) per share for fiscal year 2016/17

* Says we have achieved costs savings of sek 540 m and will achieve savings target of sek 700 m when reductions related to purchasing are fully realized in 2017/18

* Reuters poll: elekta q4 order intake was seen at sek 5.0 billion, adjusted ebita at 1,018 million, dividend at sek 0,86 per share

* Says see 2017/18 as year we once again achieve profitable growth and reach target of an ebita margin exceeding 20 percent

* Says we have a strong order backlog going into fiscal year 2017/18 and we will deliver larger volumes from backlog than previous year

* Says in line with plan, costs for commercializing elekta unity increased during q4

* Says we are on track to reaching our targets and we will further implement continuous efficiency measures

* Says in europe, we secured a number of important orders, including some early orders for elekta unity

* Says has appointed Peter Gaccione as Executive Vice President for Region North America and member of the Executive Management team, effective immediately, succeeding Bill Yaeger, who has decided to leave Elekta to pursue his career elsewhere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)