FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Elekta Q4 core profit, order intake lags expectations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Elekta Q4 core profit, order intake lags expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab

* Elekta ab q4 - adjusted ebita* amounted to sek 779 m (785)

* Q4 gross order intake amounted to sek 4,366 m (5,238)

* Says board of directors propose a dividend of sek 1.00 (0.50) per share for fiscal year 2016/17

* Says we have achieved costs savings of sek 540 m and will achieve savings target of sek 700 m when reductions related to purchasing are fully realized in 2017/18

* Reuters poll: elekta q4 order intake was seen at sek 5.0 billion, adjusted ebita at 1,018 million, dividend at sek 0,86 per share

* Says see 2017/18 as year we once again achieve profitable growth and reach target of an ebita margin exceeding 20 percent

* Says we have a strong order backlog going into fiscal year 2017/18 and we will deliver larger volumes from backlog than previous year

* Says in line with plan, costs for commercializing elekta unity increased during q4

* Says we are on track to reaching our targets and we will further implement continuous efficiency measures

* Says in europe, we secured a number of important orders, including some early orders for elekta unity

* Says has appointed Peter Gaccione as Executive Vice President for Region North America and member of the Executive Management team, effective immediately, succeeding Bill Yaeger, who has decided to leave Elekta to pursue his career elsewhere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.