June 19 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc
:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million
convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement- announces non-brokered
private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures
for gross proceeds of up to C$6 million
* Element Lifestyle Retirement -each debenture to have
issue price of CDN$100, term of 5 years from issuance date, bear
interest at rate of 7% per annum
* Element Lifestyle Retirement-intends to use net proceeds
to fund portion of purchase price of 1.96 acre property located
along harbourside of victoria at bayview place
* Element Lifestyle Retirement-co may redeem debentures in
cash on, after July 1, 2019, in whole or in part from time to
time without bonus or penalty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: