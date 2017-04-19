FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Element Materials Tech agrees to buy Exova
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Element Materials Tech agrees to buy Exova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Element Materials Tech Group:

* Recommended cash acquisition of Exova Group Plc

* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Exova by element

* Scheme shareholders will be paid a price of 240 pence per share in cash by Element Bidco

* Scheme shareholders as at close of business on May 26, 2017 will be entitled to receive a final dividend of 2.35 pence per Exova share

* Intended dividend payment, scheme shareholders will be entitled to receive: 242.35 pence in cash per Exova share

* Cash value represents premium of 10.7 pct to closing price per exova share of 218.88 pence on March 24, 2017

* Cash value implies an enterprise value multiple of approximately 16.0 times Exova's adjusted EBITA

* Confirms that offer price of 240 pence per share is final and will not be

* Expected that scheme will be effective during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.