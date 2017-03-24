BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital
March 24 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $800,000 versus $600,000
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc- cash and cash equivalents were $25.3 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $36.1 million as of December 31, 2015
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc- Eleven expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations into early 2018.
* Eleven Biotherapeutics - topline phase 3 data for lead drug candidate vicinium, in development for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, expected in 2018
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku